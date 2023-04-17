Penitentiary Institutions have opened an investigation to clarify the death of two inmates during the past weekend in the Campos del Río prison (Murcia II). In the absence of an autopsy, the evidence suggests that the deaths were caused by a combined use of drugs and medicines.

The unions Acaip and Tu abandono me puede matar denounce that these deaths are related to the lack of staff in the center. As they explain, the shortage of health personnel on weekends prevents the distribution of prescribed medication to inmates during those days. These medications, they say, are often anxiolytics and psychotropic drugs due to the different psychiatric pathologies of these inmates.

Drug “black market”



This situation, they argue, leads to “huge” amounts of medication having to be distributed during these festive dates and on weekends. This reality, they denounce, also gives rise to the formation of a “black market” within the prison with these drugs. This supposed black market, together with the lack of surveillance in the center, generates an “explosive cocktail” for the health of the prison population. “The inconsistency is that medication is prescribed individually to each inmate who needs it but it becomes an illegal drug market that can go against the health and life of those same inmates,” Acaip sources remark.