According to multiple reports on social media, apparently the GameStop site is incorrectly showing the customers’ personal information, address and telephone number included, due to a technical error. Specifically, it seems that by reloading the page of one’s own order several times, the information of other customers is randomly displayed.

As VGC points out, it is not clear whether this way the bad guys could steal the complete credit card numbers, considering that in the example below they are obscured, or how widespread the problem is worldwide (for the moment there are no reports in Italy).

It is clearly a flaw that the company’s technicians should fix as soon as possible, also because it seems that those affected by this sort of bug cannot even change their account password, further increasing the risks.

“Every time I update the site I can see someone else’s name, phone number, address, shopping history…it’s a cycle of 4 or 5 people,” says one user on Reddit. “This is very worrying, they can’t even change the password.”

“A friend of mine was able to view a full credit card number by clicking on a card, but the site quickly reloaded after that. He didn’t have enough time to see everything,” another redditor added.

““The GameStop website was freaking out and kept making me jump between a couple dozen different profiles. The name at the top of the screen, items in cart, and Pro Rewards points kept changing. I thought I was hacked, but the GS app seems to be stable,” said another user on Twitter.

We reiterate that at the moment it seems that there are no problems with the Italian GameStop portal (at least according to our tests, if it happened to you, let us know in the comments). In case of news in this regard we will keep you updated.