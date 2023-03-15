Now that the first season of The Last of Us HBO has come to an end, racking up huge successes worldwide, it’s time for Neil Druckmann to return to our beloved console. Big news is coming.

It’s no mystery that the next big title of Naughty Dog be one multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Usannounced only informally by the developer during the past Summer Game Fest.

About this elusive new chapter in the series of The Last of Us he really expressed himself Druckmanmaking the following statements during a recent spoilercast:

It’s an interesting experience for me, because it’s the first The Last of Us game where I’m not a lead writer nor am I the lead director. What the team has put together is amazing. It’s very different from what I would do, but it makes the experience even more exciting.

The title originated as expansion of the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us part II, but insiders promise a series of juicy news, such as the inclusion of new characters.

We can expect to receive new information on the title during the celebrations for theanniversary of The Last of Us which will be held in June? Too early to tell, but it’s a concrete hope.