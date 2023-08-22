We have finally reached the opening night of the Gamescom 2023, with the Opening Night Live which will act as the official opening of the fair and also the culminating moment, considering the amount of announcements and trailers expected to arrive this evening: you can follow the event with us on Multiplayer.it Twitch channelWith the’appointment set for today.

So tune in our Twitch channel at 19:00 today, 22 August 2023. The broadcast will start about an hour early, allowing you to introduce topics and start with some assorted chat and follow up with the actual presentation coming soon after.

The actual Opening Night Live 2023 will begin right at 20:00 and you can therefore follow it together with the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it within tonight’s long live broadcast, in the company of Aligi Comandini, Francesco Serino and Lorenzo “Kobe” Fazio from the detachment sent to the site, in Cologne, while Pierpaolo Greco will be physically present inside the hall where the actual presentation will take place.