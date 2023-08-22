Dubai Police arrested a 24-year-old Asian driver, who committed an inhumane act after he ran over a 27-year-old Asian with his car, as he fled without stopping to provide assistance to the victim or inform the police.

Acting Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, Colonel Abdel Moneim Abdel Rahman Mohammed, said that a report was received by the Command and Control Center Department of the General Department of Operations, stating that a run-over accident had occurred in Al Quoz Industrial Area, causing serious injury to an Asian person and transporting him to Rashid Hospital for treatment, while the driver fled. The cause of the accident.

Muhammad added that the traffic and security patrols moved to the scene of the accident to verify and take the necessary measures, and it was found that the victim was crossing a secondary road when he was run over, and instead of standing and providing assistance, the driver who caused the accident fled, pointing out that the Dubai Police began searching for the driver, and seized the vehicle that caused the accident. The accident occurred within less than an hour, and it bore the effects of the collision, but its driver disappeared.

He added that the search team found the driver’s identity, circulated and arrested him within less than 3 hours while trying to escape outside the country.

