Sunday, January 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Games on TV and programming for this Saturday, January 8

by admin
January 8, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

FC Barcelona

Barcelona celebrates the victory against Elche.

Barcelona celebrates the victory against Elche.

The main leagues in Europe are in full action this weekend.

Directv Sports
12:30 pm Spanish League: Granada vs. Barcelona
10 pm Liga MX: Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana

ESPN
9:20 am Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union Berlin
12:20 pm FA Cup: Chelsea vs. Chesterfield
2:50 pm Spanish League: Real Madrid vs. Valencia

ESPN 2
7:50 am Spanish League: Levante vs. Majorca
8:15 pm NFL: Eagles vs. Cowboys

ESPN 3
2:50 pm Ligue 1: Lens vs. Rennes
7:30 pm NBA: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

ESPN4
9:20 am Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Mainz 05

Star +
8:55 am Rugby, Top 14: Castres vs. Stade Francais
9:20 am Bundesliga: Freiburg vs. Arminia bielefeld
9:20 am Bundesliga: Greuther Furth vs. Stuttgart
9:20 am Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Ausburg
9:55 am Rugby, Premiership: Harlequins vs. Exeter
10:55 am Rugby, Top 14: Brive vs. Bordeaux
12:20 pm Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund

Golf Latin America
6 p.m. PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round

SPORTS

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Games #programming #Saturday #January

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Britain The swelling petition in Britain demands chivalry from Tony Blair: "The person who deserves the least public honor of all"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.