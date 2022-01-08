Games on TV and programming for this Saturday, January 8

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
January 7, 2022, 11:05 PM
Directv Sports
12:30 pm Spanish League: Granada vs. Barcelona
10 pm Liga MX: Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana
ESPN
9:20 am Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union Berlin
12:20 pm FA Cup: Chelsea vs. Chesterfield
2:50 pm Spanish League: Real Madrid vs. Valencia
ESPN 2
7:50 am Spanish League: Levante vs. Majorca
8:15 pm NFL: Eagles vs. Cowboys
ESPN 3
2:50 pm Ligue 1: Lens vs. Rennes
7:30 pm NBA: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
ESPN4
9:20 am Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Mainz 05
Star +
8:55 am Rugby, Top 14: Castres vs. Stade Francais
9:20 am Bundesliga: Freiburg vs. Arminia bielefeld
9:20 am Bundesliga: Greuther Furth vs. Stuttgart
9:20 am Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Ausburg
9:55 am Rugby, Premiership: Harlequins vs. Exeter
10:55 am Rugby, Top 14: Brive vs. Bordeaux
12:20 pm Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund
Golf Latin America
6 p.m. PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round
SPORTS
January 7, 2022, 11:05 PM
#Games #programming #Saturday #January
