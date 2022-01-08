Britain The swelling petition in Britain demands chivalry from Tony Blair: “The person who deserves the least public honor of all”

Labor leader Tony Blair, who won three elections, is particularly remembered for his decision to go to war in Iraq.

In Britain former Prime Minister Tony Blairin advocacy plea has collected over a million signatures in less than a week.

Initiated a petition posted on the Change.org website Angus Scott Blair writes in his statement that Mr Blair has’ caused irreparable damage to both the United Kingdom ‘s constitution and the fabric of society’.

In addition, Scott says Blair is personally responsible for the deaths of countless innocent civilians and soldiers in several conflicts.

“For this reason alone, he should be held accountable for war crimes,” the petition text reads.

At the turn of the year, Queen Elizabeth announced that she would join Blair, 68, as a member of the garter community. The Knighthood is the highest of the Knights.

In the petition the allegations made refer to Britain’s involvement in the Iraq war with Blair as prime minister.

In 2003, Britain joined the US-led invasion of Iraq, citing the threat posed by weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Published in 2016 report according to him, the threat was presented with certainty for which there was no basis and there would have been peaceful alternatives.

Mr Blair was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007. Under his leadership, the Labor Party won three parliamentary elections.

Blairia has been accused of lying in the aftermath of the Iraq war. According to the Iraq report, Blair had promised to support the then president of the United States George W. Bushia In the fight against Iraq as early as 2002, when a formal decision to go to war was made only the following year. In retrospect, Blair has said he acted in good faith and in the best interests of the country.

Scott, who initiated the petition, disagrees: in the text, he calls Blair “the least deserving of any public honor.”

In addition to tens of thousands of Iraqis, nearly 200 British soldiers were killed in the Iraq war, relatives of whom have also accused the then prime minister.

Blairin the war in Iraq is best remembered in its ten-year history. The current leader of the Labor Party, a member of the Order of Bath Keir Starmer however, defended Blair In an interview with Good Morning Britain emphasizing that this also received, among other things, an increase in the national minimum wage and worked hard for the Northern Ireland peace process.

Starmer said he respected opposing views but considered the tribute justified.

Change.org is not an official citizens’ initiative site, as is the case in the UK. The large number of signatures does not therefore mean that any action is being taken.