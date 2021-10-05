Games | Gaming company Remedy’s new game was expected for years after the giant hit Max Payne – In 2010 Alan Wake was a disappointing sale, but now it will be an updated version

On October 5, the Finnish gaming company Remedy has released a new version of Alan Wake.

In 2010 many waited with excitement for what kind of game the Finnish company Remedy would have Alan Wake would be.

Remedy had become known for those published in the early 2000s Max Payne from their hit game. It was Finland’s biggest success in the gaming industry and made a rather unknown gaming house internationally interesting.

Published in 2003 Max Payne 2 seven years after the game, nothing appeared from Remedy. Expectations for the next game were high – especially when it was known that it would appear on the Xbox 360 console that led the game market at the time. It was hoped the game could be a shocking hit product that would make Remed an even bigger company globally.

When Alan Wake appeared, it did not meet sales expectations. According to experts, the big reason for this was that the game came out at a bad time: just around the same time Red Dead Redemption, which became a massive sales success and which probably distracted, among other things Alan Wake.

In reviews Alan Wakea was still praised profusely. It received good marks in international gaming industry publications, and Time magazine listed it as the best game of 2010.

Over the years, the game gained a reputation as a cult classic that was still played for years after its original release. It is still one of the most prestigious games from Remedy, which has since released, among other things, an internationally successful Controlgame in 2019. Control has sold over two million copies, and in the second half of last year, Remedy would double its results.

Now the company in good standing will return to the more than ten-year-old game when on October 5th Alan Wakesta a so-called Remaster version is released Alan Wake Remastered.

In practice, therefore, it is a game with the same content, which has been updated to a more visually impressive version for the new generation of consoles. At the same time, the game will appear for the first time on Playstation consoles that have not previously been able to play the game.

The release of the remake version of the game has already aroused a lot of enthusiasm in advance, and it remains to be seen how large the updated version of the classic game will reach. As the company’s commercial director Johannes Paloheimo points out in an interview with GamesIndustry.Biz, the time is not easy again, as the release of many other big games will also take place in early October.

Reviews collect Metacritic site according to the composition Alan Wake Remastered The first reviews of the game are mostly very positive.