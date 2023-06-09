Games | At the age of 16, Ella Laiho thought she was doomed to eternal loneliness – Now she tells how she was encouraged

Ella Laiho from Pori has gotten to know all of her current friends in gaming communities. Even his female friend has been found through games.

Ella Laiho still remembers the moment he decided to join the gaming community.

“At the time it seemed scary. There had been so many negative experiences in real life, so I didn’t know if I would dare to open up to complete strangers.”

However, Laiho decided to be brave and joined the community despite the fear.