The world of video games has changed a lot since the internet entered all of our homes. If once to play together it was necessary to be all in a friend’s house, or to resign oneself to playing alone, today a connection is enough, not too fast, and it is immediately possible to have fun with friends from all over the world.

This magic takes the form of several multiplayer online games, which fight each other every year to conquer the largest possible audience. Below we show you the top 5 of the most played titles online and which see millions of people glued to computers and consoles every day.

Fortnite: the undisputed king

If there’s one game that has really revolutionized the market in recent years, it’s definitely Fortnite. Born as a paid game, where it was necessary to protect a house from attacks by strange creatures, today Fortnite has become the “battle royale” game par excellence. In this game, which has now become free for everyone, we take on the role of a character who has to survive on an island, killing all the other competitors.

Between constructions, weapons, parachutes, special events and so on and so forth, Fortnite has become the most popular game for very young people and not only, with today tens of millions of players all over the world and billions of revenues every year. Such is the fame of this game that by now there are countless partnerships with major production companies such as Disney, in particular Marvel.

League of Legends: the king of esports

If we talk about online games, the thought can only go to what is the king of games eSports, certainly one of the most streamed on every streaming platform out there today. We are obviously talking about League of Legends, one of the most important online games, which has best expressed the concept of MOBA, an acronym that stands for Multiplayer Online Battle Arena, in Italian literally “Multiplayer Online Battle Arena”.

In this game we can select one of over 150 champions, and fight in different modes, with teams of 5 allies and 5 enemies. At first glance, the functioning of the game is somewhat complex, however after a few games, you begin to understand the various dynamics.

Such is the importance and fame of this game that in 2021 the first series, branded Netflix, was released on the events of some of these 150 champions. In particular, on the screen, fans were able to meet Vì, her sister Jinx, the scientist Viktor, their friend Jayce and many others.

call of Duty

In this talk about multiplayer online games, we cannot fail to mention the one and only Call of Duty. The saga, signed by Activision, allows the player to immerse himself in a first person shooter, with a story to follow, or online having fun with friends. Although the latest title of the successful saga has not thrilled enthusiasts and fans, COD (acronym for Call of Duty) remains one of the most popular, played and we could even say imitated titles in the world.

Compared to the previous ones, COD also allows the player to have fun in a more solitary way, thanks to the campaign mode, where the character will have to follow a pre-established story and its developments.

GTA 5: between shootings and casinos

A colossus that has been sitting in the pantheon of the most played online video games for years now is certainly Grand Theft Auto V, for friends GTA 5. Released in the now distant 2013, in these almost 10 years of history the game has evolved a lot, improved and perfected, until it landed on the internet with its own online version. Here players from all over the world can meet and create thematic servers, dedicated to different gaming experiences. In this way GTA 5 online has become almost a container, rather than a game in its own right, allowing various users to have fun as they prefer. So it is possible to find servers where people play in serenity, others where you can have fun betting on games such as slots and roulette not different from those you find on best online casino sites.

Whatever the way it is exploited by players, GTA 5 remains one of the most played titles of recent years, also due to its longevity, perhaps unique in its kind.

However, we do not know how much more this title has to live, by now the rumors of GTA 6 are becoming insistent and, honestly, many fans of the game can’t wait to be able to do something new after 10 years of the same soup.

World of Warcraft: the timeless classic

We were talking about longevity with GTA 5, but the next title we are discussing is certainly the undisputed champion from this point of view. World of Warcraft is in fact one of the first online video games to have become a mass phenomenon, involving millions of people around the world.

Often referred to with the acronym WoW, this is an acronym MMORPG that stands for Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game, which can be translated into Italian with “mass network multiplayer role-playing game”. Born in 2004 in the United States, in this game we play a fantasy character, through a vast world filled with riches and adventures.

The fortunes of the game have certainly fluctuated over the years, yet it has always remained alive and well, involving millions of fans around the world. Such fame and importance have come from the game: comics, miniatures, card games and even movies.