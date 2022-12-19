– Russian President Putin will chair the annual Defense Ministry summit sometime next week. He is then expected toimportant statements‘ coming. For example, observers consider it possible that Putin wants to further transform the Russian economy into a war economy.

– According to the British Ministry of Defense, the Russians are trying to raise the morale of their troops in Ukraine through the deployment of ‘creative brigades’ with opera singers, actors and circus people. The British doubt whether the ‘culture offensive’ will work.