F1 2021 The Official Videogame, the game developed by Codemasters and published by EA Sports, is one of the best installments of its own series. Published just last July, it was received very well by players and specialized critics.

For the same reason, it is not at all strange that Gamers Unite, the platform dedicated to promoting esports in Mexico, you have chosen it for one of its most important competitions. Find out all the details.

Register to participate in F1 2021 The Official Videogame

Since last September 27, registrations to participate were opened and will be open until 11:00 pm on October 10 according to Central Mexico time. As such, this event serves as a prelude to the Grand Prix of Mexico, which begins on November 7.

Any player who lives in the Mexican Republic can participate and registration is free. To do so, they just have to enter this link and participate in the knockout rounds.

It is planned to gather 120 pilots divided into six lobbies or rooms, as well as five tracks. From October 18 to 23, the qualifiers will be held in F1 2021 The Official Videogame.

Only the top six from each room will advance to the semifinals. At the end, the top 20 drivers who will compete in the final race must remain. Without a doubt, the level of competition in this part of the event will be as high as possible and there will be great emotions.

Gamers Unite sponsors the event and there will be great prizes

Juan Jose Gonzalez Bonilla, manager Gamers Unite, had a few words about it. He highlighted the following:

‘At Gamers Unite we work to bring the best tournaments to the gamer community in Mexico, and the Mexican Grand Prix is ​​something that we are passionate about, so we want to celebrate it by giving our community the opportunity to experience that excitement week by week towards the grand finale on November 6 ‘

Gamers Unite will provide the prize pool for the tournament F1 2021 The Official Videogame. First place will win $ 20 thousand pesos, the second $ 10 thousand and the third $ 5 thousand.

Fans, as well as friends, family and friends will be able to watch the competition broadcast through the channels of Twitch and Youtube. These types of initiatives in Mexico are very fortunate and should be followed up accordingly.

Source: Press Release.