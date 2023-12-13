Millionaires are combing the transfer market and, for the first time, with the aggressiveness required to seek all possible titles in 2024. He is obliged to do a good job in the group stage of the Libertadores Cup.

It may be of interest to you: The National Team has a luxury guest: this was Messi's visit to the concentration

This was admitted by coach Alberto Gamero, who identified the positions that are urgent for him and celebrated: “Since I have been in Millonarios, “This is the first time I have seen the board of directors willing to hire,” assured in Antenna 2.

We tell you: Luis Rubiales counterattacks and throws darts against Spanish players: 'It was revenge'

And he added: “We talked to the players, but it hasn't been easy for us. What I have always said, I don't want to bring in players for the sake of bringing in players, I want to bring in some who will give us a hand and who want to compete.”

Photo: See also Official: Alberto Gamero renewed his contract with Millonarios, for how long? Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

We wanted to have another goalkeeper on the squad as a little more experience. The name of Novoa is a person who knows Bogotá and the height

What exactly are you looking for? First, an archer who would be Diego Novoa: “Yes, we wanted to have another goalkeeper in the squad as a little more experience. The name of Novoa is a person who knows Bogotá, the height and is a goalkeeper who can give us a hand at a certain moment,” said the coach.

Precisely on the subject of the arch, Gamero regretted the departure of Juan Moreno and this is how he explained it: “The businessman knew that a new goalkeeper was coming and it seems that he didn't like it, so he may go somewhere else.”

In addition, he revealed that the possibility of bringing Venezuelan Wilker Faríñez was on the table, but a possible return to Bogotá was closed due to his commitments with the national team: “We also spoke with Fariñez for him to return after his recovery, but we knew that he would also be absent due to selection.

Alberto Gamero, Millonarios coach. See also Millos beat DIM as he lost against Nacional (Meluk tells him) Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

Another vacant and urgent position is the front number, after the retirement of Fernando Uribe: “We are working on that, we will bring a '9'. “We know that in these finals we needed a goal, so we are looking for something to complement the work.”

Read here: Italian legend and one of the architects of Maradona's signing for Napoli dies

Finally, the right side, specifically the case of Elvis Perlaza, This is how things are being worked on: “I wanted him to stay in the team. He is a player who has had mistakes, but also many successes. If we are going to bring in a right back and there is a possibility that Perlaza will go to another team, it will be done“.

On the need for central defenders as a relief partnerto Juan Pablo Vargas and Andrés Llinás, from a left back, from some other extreme, positions, all that require reinforcements thinking about the Libertadores Cup, did not give more details. As the DT states, he does not want quantity but quality.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO