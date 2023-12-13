Crank firing | IL: The police also suspect the victim – require both parties to be arrested

Based on arrest records, the police suspect the 19-year-old victim of an aggravated robbery that allegedly took place in Helsinki on Monday.

13.12. 21:42

Police now also suspects the victim in the shooting incident in Kamppi on Monday, says Evening newspaper.

According to Iltalehti, the police demand that both parties to the shooting be arrested. The police suspect the 19-year-old victim, based on the arrest information, of an aggravated robbery that would have happened in Helsinki on Monday as well.

On Wednesday, the Helsinki police did not want to specify to Iltalehte whether the suspected shooter is the victim of this robbery crime.

However, the police have previously said that the shooter had chosen his victim in advance. It can be assumed that the 19-year-old man was prepared for violence, because he was wearing a protective vest when he was shot.

The incident the Helsinki police crime commissioner leading the investigation Ritva Elomaa previously told HS that the victim and the suspect would have known each other through social media, but the connection between them would have been very thin.

The shooting incident took place in Kamppi near Tennispalatsi on Monday evening. The shooter was a 16-year-old boy, whom the police now suspect of attempting to kill a 19-year-old man.

Both the shooter and the victim have a criminal history behind them. The 16-year-old boy has several serious violent crimes on his record.

According to Iltalehti, the 19-year-old victim has previously been accused in the Helsinki District Court of, among other things, aggravated robbery and assault. The police have said that they also suspect him of a drug crime.