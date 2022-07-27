“It’s up to you to discover the stories of Dreamlight Valley!” Gameloft offers a gameplay look at this adventure-filled life simulation proposal where players have to explore a world where the magic of Disney reigns while discovering incredible stories and building the perfect neighborhood alongside Disney and Pixar heroes and villains. It will arrive on September 6 on PC and consoles in early access.
