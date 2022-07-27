Common Goal is an initiative that was launched in 2017, when Manchester United player Juan Mata pledged to donate 1% of his salary to support initiatives that generate progress for people and the planet. Five years later, the movement has grown to over 230 players and managers, including Giorgio Chiellini, Jürgen Klopp, Pernille Harder, Viv Miedema and Paulo Dybala, along with brands such as Adidas and DAZN. The Common Goal plan related to climate change is based on the belief that the future of our planet is everyone’s responsibility, and that football has the potential to inspire and mobilize people on a large scale.

Now Hyundai has also entered the project, choosing to allocate 1% of theamount of your sponsorship of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Common Goal. Not only that: the Korean car brand will make electric or electrified vehicles available to Common Goal to promote sustainable mobility.

The first initiative of the partnership will see Nadia Nadimof the “Team Century” of Hyundai, visit the Fútbol Más charity in Torreblanca (Spain), one of the most vulnerable communities in the country, to share its inspiring story. After escaping from Afghanistan and arriving as a refugee in Denmark, Nadim has in fact achieved great success thanks to her determination, the support of her family and an irrepressible passion on and off the camp. Nadia is now using her platform to influence and educate the new generations to be responsible and to act, because education is essential to protect the planet we live on.

We recall that as an official FIFA partner, Hyundai launched a sustainability campaign under the banner in April “Goal of the Century“. To support the campaign, the company has also created “Team Century”, a new and diversified group of ambassadors including former England player Steven Gerrard and world pop stars BTS, as well as Nadia Nadim. The “Team Century” was recently joined by former captain of the Korean national football team Ji Sung Park and former player of the Oman national football team Ali Al Habsi; other members will be announced later.