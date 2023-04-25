According to the developer of Everspace 2ROCKFISH Games, PC Game Pass it doesn’t negatively affect game sales, on the contrary it helps them.

During the Reboot Develop Blue conference in Dubrovnik, the CEO of ROCKFISH Games Michael Schade talked about the financing and sale of EVERSPACE 2. He also shared some stats about the early access of the game.

The CEO of indie developer and publisher New Blood Interactive shared some interesting details and some (assume confidential) slides from Michael Schade’s presentation on Twitter. One of the slides contained information on the number of copies sold by Everspace 2 from April 1, 2021 to January 31, 2023. Furthermore, Schade said that PC Game Pass did not negatively impact sales of EVERSPACE 2, in fact, sales increased.

Additionally, Schade reportedly said that proposing a early access with a high price it helps to attract players who are more interested in the game and who will continue to play, which is obviously important for a title that aims to evolve over months and years. He also added that being added to Steam Wishlists doesn’t ensure sales like it used to, and finally, he believes Steam’s seasonal offer periods aren’t all that important anymore.

Obviously all this refers to EVERSPACE 2 and although it is an important example it is not enough to draw a general picture of the situation and the success of Game Pass.

Microsoft also says that Xbox Game Pass has value for the variety and depth of the catalog, not for the big exclusives.