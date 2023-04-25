There are probably some car brands that you think can lie on the other side of the grass. But what if you had to choose from ten car brands that are allowed to remain in total? At least a number of Italian, German and American brands. Oh, and don’t forget England. According to Brian Gu, Vice Chairman of Xpeng, you better prepare for a world with less than ten manufacturers.

Gu predicts that a lot will change in the automotive world in the near future. ‘Within five to ten years it will be a much more concentrated market. I think the number of players has probably dropped to less than ten worldwide.’ That’s what he says to the Financial Times. According to Gu, car brands have to put away at least three million cars a year to survive.

“To be in that ‘three million club’ you can’t just be a China player, you have to be a global player,” says Gu. Based on this approach and the sales figures of 2022, brands such as Tesla and BMW would not make it. Only the very largest such as Ford and Toyota will then remain above water. Xpeng itself sold 120,000 cars in 2022, but that was only in China.

The price reductions don’t make it any easier

According to Gu, the price reductions in EVs are creating an even tighter market. He expects the competition to become somewhat more ‘competitive’ this year. The pressure of the price reductions not only leads to tougher competition, but also to a customer who prefers to wait until the prices are even lower. Time will tell if Gu is right; in the meantime, we will start thinking hard about the brands in our top ten.