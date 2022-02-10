Based on the recommendations of the Scientific Committee in Tunisia regarding the epidemiological situation in the country, it was decided to continue preventing or canceling gatherings and demonstrations for a period of one week, while tightening the application of the health protocols followed.

The Tunisian Scientific Committee called on all sectors to adhere to preventive measures, especially with regard to wearing a mask and physical distancing.

It was also decided, starting from Tuesday, February 15, that arrivals to Tunisia over the age of 18 who have completed the vaccination, will be exempted from the mandatory PCR examination, provided that they present a certificate proving that the vaccination has been completed or that vaccination is permissible.

The committee also decided that expatriates who have not completed vaccination and are over six years old must present a certificate proving the negative result of the PCR analysis, provided that the date of conducting the analysis does not exceed 48 hours, or a negative result of a quick analysis, provided that the date of the analysis does not exceed 24 hours when registering for travel.

According to the recommendations, those over the age of 6 years will be subject to a rapid analysis or (PCR) randomly upon their arrival in Tunisia, and if the result of the corona examination is positive, the concerned expatriate will be subjected to self-quarantine for a period of 5 days.

If symptoms appear, self-quarantine is extended to 7 days.