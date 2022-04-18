Much has been said about the integration of Game Boy games in nintendo switch online. Since last year, rumors about this integration have circulated on the internet, but everything seemed to indicate that this was not going to happen. Nevertheless, a new leak has pointed out that games like Super Mario Land they could come to the hybrid console shortly.

Recently, files from a Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance emulator surfaced on 4Chan. According to the leaked information, the GBA emulator is named “Sloop” and the GB emulator is named “Hiyoko”. These two have been developed by the team at NERD (Nintendo European Research & Development), the Paris-based subsidiary responsible for much of the company’s emulation efforts in recent years.

So Nintendo’s official Game Boy Advance emulator for the Nintendo Switch just leaked. Now it’s just a matter of waiting for NSO to add GBA. pic.twitter.com/mEJcKrRtzL — Trash_Bandatcoot (@trashbandatcoot) April 18, 2022

NERD has taken care of the emulation of the classic consoles and the N64/GameCube/Wii emulation in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. In this way, it seems that it is only a matter of time before the Switch Online service expands, either with a new subscription option, or with the addition of Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance to any of the Two modalities already available.

On related topics, these were the latest games to be added to the NES and SNES Switch Online. Similarly, the Switch Online has received a major update.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​seeing the Game Boy and his family on Switch Online is something that fans have waited and imagined for years. In this way, perhaps the launch of Mother 3 finally it is given by this means, which would be the best news for Nintendo fans.

Via: nintendo life