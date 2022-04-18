The President of the United States, Joe Biden, was frightened by the Easter Bunny Bunny, who came out to greet the American leader.

In a video that appeared on the Web, a man in a plush bunny suit approached Biden. The head of the White House at that time spoke with reporters and discussed the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

As the rabbit approached, the American president opened his mouth in surprise and hurried away.

Earlier, on April 15, the embarrassment occurred at the end of another speech by the head of Biden. The American leader, having finished his speech, extended his hand for a handshake, but he was alone on stage. After this awkward gesture, he hesitated and could not immediately find his way off the stage.

On April 13, Biden also got into an awkward situation in front of the public. A bird shits on the president during a speech in Iowa. Noticing the dirt on his suit, he preferred to pretend that nothing had happened.

During the same speech, Biden confused Ukraine with China when he talked about the food crisis, and ranked China among the wheat producers.

On April 6, former White House physician and Republican Rep. Ronnie Jackson said that Biden’s cognitive abilities had deteriorated to the point of representing a “national security issue.” In particular, he pointed to the tendency of the head of the White House to slowness in speech and reservations.

On March 26, the US president, in his speech in Poland during a European trip, did not immediately pronounce the name of the city of Mariupol.

Earlier this month, Biden confused Russia and Ukraine when commenting on the Russian operation to protect civilians in the Donbass. The American leader said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “decided to invade Russia.”