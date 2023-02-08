San Remo has begun and the Italians are influenced by the event, so much so that they use many quotations in their passwords. And to say it is just a research done by NordPassobviously together with NordVPNwhere they come show the 200 passwords more common in view of Sanremo! The official list can be found directly in the official page of NordPass and we’ll give you just a preview, complete with tips on how to improve the passwords of your devices.

Because, unfortunately, the passwords found are all too easy to break despite the various warnings issued by NordVPN in recent months. We even talk about songs used as passwords, for example “bye bye” and it is precisely the one that leads the ranking in question. The song sung by List Representative during Sanremo 2022 it was used as a password by 3,566 Italians and took seventh place. And if as a password it may seem trivial to you, perhaps even distant from the most famous singing world in Italy due to its simplicity (in the end it is also a simple greeting), then you will be surprised at the other choices made by the Italian people.

Sanremo: old or current, it remains a fixed thought of the Italians

Well, immediately after “ciaociao” we find “fuck you” by Marco Masini used by 1,547 Italians. Then “aurora” sung by Ramazzotti (1,088), “butterfly” of Sangiovanni (845) and “angel” (704) by Francesco Renga, winner of the 2005 edition. But not only famous song titles, as in Italy we love singers so much that we use their names as very ineffective passwords. Among the most popular ones we find “Francis” (2,358), “Andrew” (2.240), “clear” (1894), “George” (1,508), “simon” (1,447), “Alexandra” (1.234), “Richard” (1.220), “Lorenzo” (1.188) e “Daniel” (1.077).

“These passwords can be cracked almost instantly – that’s the main problem. While it’s nice to support your favorite artist and her song, we don’t recommend extending that support to passwords, as this could seriously compromise your account security. Even if you don’t support, say, Marco Mengoni, but your name is still Marco – it’s still advisable not to use your name as a password, since hackers could crack it in ten seconds.” he has declared Cristian Gianni, Country Manager for Italy at NordVPN.

The list shown on the official website was created in collaboration with independent researchers specializing in the field of information security incident research and was analyzed a 3TB database. Obviously no privacy was violated, as the data was collected anonymously and under authorization.

What can you do to improve your security?

NordVPN is the VPN service provider most advanced in the world, used by millions of Internet users globally. Along with NordVPN there are small branches, such as NordPass, specialized in different fields and it is thanks to their specialization that they can offer useful advice to all users. All in collaboration with Gianni, who proposes three rules to be implemented even if you are not a customer of the service offered by NordVPN.

First, it would be helpful update passwords and use unique and complex ones to safeguard your accounts. Employing a password generator to make sure they’re impossible to guess could be helpful if you can’t come up with something extremely strong. The second tip is to use a password manager. It is a perfect tool for both generating and storing passwords.

Most also have useful features like the Data Breach Scanner, which helps you find out if any of your accounts have been compromised, thus eliminating the easy doubts when you receive scam emails claiming that your profile has been hacked. The third tip is to use two-factor authentication if possible. Whether it’s an app, biometrics or a hardware security key, accounts will be more secure by adding an extra layer of protection.