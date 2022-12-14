Gradually, the names of the economic area of ​​the Lula government are becoming known. After announcing Fernando Haddad as Minister of Finance last Friday, the 9th, Gabriel Galípolo has now been announced as executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy will be the special secretary for tax reform and Aloizio Mercadante will assume the presidency of the BNDES.

With the first names defined, the economic team begins to take shape and indicate what the line of work of the next president will be.

Gabriel Galípolo

Galípolo was the first name of the Fazenda team confirmed by Haddad. The economist is linked to the PT and a specialist in public-private partnerships (PPPs). The 39-year-old economist, a promise of conciliation between the market and the future management, will have the second most important position in the portfolio. He was president of Banco Fator from 2017 to 2021. He holds a degree in economic sciences and a master’s degree in Political Economy from PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo), where he was also a professor. The one chosen by Haddad has already worked at José Serra’s State Department of Economy and Planning. Gabriel is also part of two Fiesp councils.

The future executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance is critical of the spending cap, stating that “a fiscal rule that works by exception all the time is a rule that no longer exists”. Galípolo has useful skills for Haddad’s main economic policy decisions in the third Lula administration. He has a degree in the area, has worked in the financial market and is trusted by Haddad.

bernard appy

Economist graduated from the University of São Paulo and has experience in the public and private sector. Considered the “father of tax reform”, he is director of the Centro de Cidadania Fiscal (CCiF), an independent think tank created in 2015 to develop studies and proposals that help simplify and improve the Brazilian tax system and the tax management model of the country. country. Among the initiative’s partners are Vale, Braskem, Itaú, Raízen and Huawei.

He is the author of one of the proposals being discussed in the National Congress, PEC 45, which provides for the replacement of five taxes (PIS, Cofins, IPI, ICMS and ISS) by just one, the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS).

The experience in a PT government is not new for Appy. He was already executive secretary and secretary of economic policy at the Ministry of Finance, from 2003 to 2009, still in Lula’s government, having assumed the ministry temporarily on some occasions.

In his private career, the economist was managing partner of LCA Consultores on two occasions: from 1995 to 2002 and from 2012 to 2014. In addition, he also served as Director of Strategy and Planning at BM&FBovespa, between 2009 and 2011, and chaired the Board Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil and the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz).

Aloizio Mercadante

Master and doctor in economics, he began political militancy in student movements. Afterwards, he presided over institutions representing teachers. Since the 1980s he has been active in the Workers’ Party (PT). In 1985 he helped found the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT).

Mercadante was a federal deputy for two terms. In 2003, he was elected senator for São Paulo, with the highest vote in history until then. In the federal government, he was Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation. He also headed the Education portfolio twice; in addition to holding the position of chief minister of the Civil House, in the second government of President Dilma Rousseff (PT).

In the last elections, he was one of the coordinators of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s campaign. After the elections, he assumed the role of coordinating the technical groups responsible for gathering information about the current administration.

In Lula’s campaign for the Planalto Palace, Mercadante was responsible for drawing up the PT government plan. During the transition, the former minister coordinated more than 30 technical work groups. After announcing Mercadante at the BNDES, Lula said that the country is open to investors, but he will not sell state-owned companies.

Change in State Law

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (13) the base text of a bill that modifies the State-Owned Companies Law and eases restrictions that, today, make it difficult to nominate politicians for presidency and board of directors of public companies.

The change paves the way for the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), to nominate allies for key positions in state-owned companies – such as former minister Aloizio Mercadante (PT), announced this Tuesday by Lula to preside over the BNDES. The amendment to the State-Owned Companies Law still needs to be approved by the Senate and sent for presidential sanction.

Throughout the day, politicians signaled that the nomination could be barred by current legislation. The law prohibits election campaign leaders from assuming high positions in state-owned companies for the next 36 months.

Ministry of Economy in Lula 3

The former Ministry of Finance will be recreated by the new Lula government. The portfolio will be responsible for formulating and executing economic policy.

The ministry to be commanded by Haddad will deal, in the coming years, with themes such as:

– Tax reform,

– The change in tax rules (discussion on the spending cap),

– The adjustment in public accounts, among others.

In the Bolsonaro government, the portfolio was incorporated into the Ministry of Economy, under the command of Paulo Guedes, which also included the Ministries of Planning, Development, Labor and Social Security. In recent years, however, the Labor and Social Security portfolios have been separated.