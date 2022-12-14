Few levers are as effective as the love of a woman, even if this “costs” a trip to Paris to play Roland Garros. Look at Nick Kyrgios: until a few months ago he didn’t even consider the hypothesis of tackling the journey to the French capital to take to the field on Chatrier or Lenglen. He, the red earth, hates it. This was before his beautiful girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, the one who regenerated the 27-year-old Australian (on and off the field), did not express the desire to visit the Ville Lomiere: “My girlfriend wants to visit Paris, so I will play Roland-Garros 2023 – said Kyrgios, who hasn’t played in Paris since 2017 – It will be good for me because I will be able to earn some more money, even if I would have preferred to stay at home”.

No backtracking

—

Therefore, no change of mind from a technical point of view, but simply to please his adored and beloved girl. On clay, and on the calendar, however, the thought remains the same: “I’ve said it many times and I’m repeating it again now. There are too many clay court tournaments on the calendar – said the world number 22 -. I’m seeing some kids in the top 100 that I don’t even know, I wouldn’t recognize them if I passed them on the street, and they’re only there because of clay tournaments. I think it’s crazy.” However, it is also true that Kyrgios has repeatedly shown that he can get good results even on clay: “I beat Federer, I beat Wawrinka, I reached the final at Estoril, I don’t think I’m that bad”. The Australian tennis player is back from the exhibition played in Saudi Arabia, at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, where he played in tandem with Tsitsipas (the two had, let’s say, spoiled relations after Wimbledon) and caught criticism for preferring Davis-style performances Cup. Criticisms returned to sender immediately.