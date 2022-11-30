Mexico. Galilee Montijo She has shown her talent as a television host and also as an actress, Well, in the latter he stood out since the years in several soap operas, including Tú y yo, along with Maribel Guardia and the late Joan Sebastian.

Galilee Montijo, emerged from the program La Chica TV in the nineties, She has had a brilliant career on Mexican television, as she has been hosting the Televisa Hoy program for several years.

Galilea also studied acting, at the CEA, and had important participations years ago in melodramas such as Tú y yo, where she looked lovely at 23 years of age.

You and I was a telenovela produced and directed by Emilio Larrosa, It was broadcast successfully in 1996 and videos circulate on YouTube showing the performance of Montijo, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

This is how Galilea Montijo looked during her performance in the telenovela Tú y yo, in 1996. Photo by Captura YouTube

In Tú y yo Galilea she played Resignación del Carmen, it was a secondary role and she also shared a performance with Olga Breeskin, Itatí Cantoral, Francisco Gattorno and Sebastián Ligarde.

Later Galilea Montijo had other participations in stories such as The biggest prize, Azul, Tres mujeres and he starred in others like The Hidden Truth.

The beautiful woman from Jalisco preferred to conduct herself professionally through television hosting, and despite the fact that her fans constantly ask her to return to soap operas, she prefers to continue working as a host.

During 2010, Galilea Montijo had her last performance and it was in Hasta que el dinero nos parte, together with Itatí Cantoral and Pedro Fernández.

