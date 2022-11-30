Thursday, December 1, 2022
Atlético Huila achieves promotion and returns to A football

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in Sports
Dimayor – Vizzor Image

They beat Deportes Quindío in the repechage series.

Atletico Huila returns to the first division of Colombian soccer. He defeated in the round of the repechage and by the slightest difference to the Sports Quindíoand maintained the advantage on aggregate.

The cuyabro team started with all the initiative, entering the field and advancing their lines, being aware that 90 minutes separated them from promotion, despite the score below. Huila surprised and beyond a conservative approach, kept the block well positioned in the first minutes.

In addition, the visit took advantage of and sometimes generated danger. The advantage in the game and discount on the aggregate, reached the 25th minute, with a shot from Yilton Díaz, defeating the goalkeeper Figueroa.

The passing of the minutes and a large part of the second half remained in the intention, but not so clearly, on the part of Quindío, without being able to generate more danger in the goal of the Huilenses, for the auction of the commitment.
Quindío lost rhythm, going to the balls long, without finding clarity.

In those last 10 minutes, counting the addition, Quindío tried shots outside the goal, leaving Figueroa as the figure, saving on several occasions. With the result, the opitas consolidated their fourth promotion, participating in the highest category the next year.

At the end of the commitment, there was an invasion of the local fans, being about the last minute of addition.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

