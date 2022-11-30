Atlético Huila achieves promotion and returns to A football

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Hujila vs. boy
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Hujila vs. Boy
They beat Deportes Quindío in the repechage series.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 29, 2022, 10:12 PM
Atletico Huila returns to the first division of Colombian soccer. He defeated in the round of the repechage and by the slightest difference to the Sports Quindíoand maintained the advantage on aggregate.
The cuyabro team started with all the initiative, entering the field and advancing their lines, being aware that 90 minutes separated them from promotion, despite the score below. Huila surprised and beyond a conservative approach, kept the block well positioned in the first minutes.
In addition, the visit took advantage of and sometimes generated danger. The advantage in the game and discount on the aggregate, reached the 25th minute, with a shot from Yilton Díaz, defeating the goalkeeper Figueroa.
The passing of the minutes and a large part of the second half remained in the intention, but not so clearly, on the part of Quindío, without being able to generate more danger in the goal of the Huilenses, for the auction of the commitment.
Quindío lost rhythm, going to the balls long, without finding clarity.
In those last 10 minutes, counting the addition, Quindío tried shots outside the goal, leaving Figueroa as the figure, saving on several occasions. With the result, the opitas consolidated their fourth promotion, participating in the highest category the next year.
At the end of the commitment, there was an invasion of the local fans, being about the last minute of addition.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
More sports news
November 29, 2022, 10:12 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Huila #achieves #promotion #returns #football
Leave a Reply