Mexico.- The famous host of the program ‘Today‘, Raúl Araiza, has always been very open about the problems you had with alcohol useso this time his partner, Galilee Montijotold how it was to accompany his friend in that difficult moment.

It was through the program ‘Net to Air‘, where various presenters of ‘Netas Divinas’ and ‘Miembros al Aire’ participated, at which time ‘Negro’ Araiza spoke again about those times when He arrived taken to the Televisa forumwhen he forced the team to repeat what they had to record.

“I had to say a text, so I would arrive and say: ‘Two!’, I had to say ‘it is important that in the revolution we fight, always, until the end.’ He would arrive and say ‘… again, guys!’. 21 takes,” he recounted.

He also said that on numerous occasions he hid what he drank in the bathroom and even chewed gum so that his companions could not smell the toxin.

In fact, one of the people who tried to help him the most was Andrea Legarretawho always told him that he should stay calm, because although he thought that nobody noticed what was happening, the truth is that his altered attitude revealed his drunken state.

Given this, Galilea Montijo commented that despite the fact that they were narrating everything in a fun way, the truth is that it was a difficult process for each of the hosts of the Televisa morning show, since they were all very concerned about Araiza’s health.

“Right now we laugh, right now since he tells it we laugh, but the truth is that, if we go into detail, alcoholism is a very ugly disease that those of us who are around (…) saw the Negro and it broke our souls, We knew he was suffering.”

It is important to point out that the problems that Raúl faced with alcohol began many years ago, and that led him to have strong problems with your family and workgetting to be fired from some projects.

Precisely last year, Raúl Araiza suffered a relapsesomething that led him to be hospitalized before the problem began to get much more serious, for which he was absent from ‘Today’.

Upon returning to the show, Raúl revealed that every time he remembered that his father was absent, he ended up falling into the clutches of alcohol, as he admits that these feelings are very difficult to face.

“The emptiness that I had, what was it that I went desperately looking for? It is absence, it is abandonment, abandonment of the father, and as they said inside, the fantasy of every addict, of whatever, is to seek recognition from the father, that father who did not applaud me, did not kiss me enough, gave me love as he could, my father was a man without love, he did not know how to give it ”, were the words of the communicator in August 2022.

Finally, the famous recommended to all those people who are going through something similar to seek help and go inside to prevent the problem from advancing and becoming more complicated.