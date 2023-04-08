Home page World

People with an irregular sleep rhythm have a higher risk of high blood pressure than those with a fixed rhythm. Half an hour makes all the difference.

Adelaide – Just check Facebook again, stream another series episode. And suddenly half an hour has passed. Researchers have now discovered that this time, when we are deprived of a good night’s sleep, is very bad for our health. The fact that good sleep increases life expectancy, is already known. However, the new studies also revealed a worrying link between irregular sleep and health risks. Even a measly 34 minutes made a difference.

Bad and above all too little sleep not only makes you tired, but also affects your health. Even half an hour less can hurt, according to a new study. (symbol image) © dpa

Going to bed 34 minutes late can be bad for your health

The results of Study published in the journal Hypertensionrevealed that it’s just not enough enough hours of sleep to get. The regularity of the night’s sleep also plays a crucial role, according to the scientists from Flinders University in Adelaide in Australia. To do this, the team examined the sleeping habits of more than 12,000 participants from a total of more than two million nights over a period of nine months – the longest period of studies of this type to date, according to the researchers.

For their studies, the researchers used a combination of a device that measures sleep under the mattress and regular blood pressure measurements in conjunction with it.

Irregular sleep increases the risk of high blood pressure by 17 percent

The result: People who sleep irregularly have a significantly higher risk of developing high blood pressure than people who stick to a fixed sleep pattern. Irregular sleep duration increased the risk of high blood pressure by as much as 17 percent.

However, the team of scientists found an even more worrisome association regarding the time it took to fall asleep. Participants who frequently went to bed an average of 34 minutes later had a 32 percent higher risk of high blood pressure.

These are questionable observations that should also make doctors in this country take notice. Also in Germany Suffer numerous people suffering from insomnia. However, experts advise those affected to use effective tricks that will help you sleep better.