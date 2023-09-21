The journalist Anabel Hernandez finally published in September 2023 the book ‘The drug traffickers. Love in Hell‘, where he continues his controversial best seller of 2021, ‘Emma and the other ladies of the narco’. The publication, as expected, has arrived full of trouble for various celebrities of Mexican entertainment, among whom is the host. Galilea Montijo.

The presenter of the program ‘Hoy’ and ‘La casa de los celebrities’ would have already been broadly related in the previous book to the Mexican boss. Arturo Beltran Leyva; However, on this occasion the journalist Anabel Hernández went further and even cited an interview that she would allegedly link as bride to Galilea de Beltrán Leyva.

The statements documented in the book ‘Las Señoras del Narco. Amar en el Infierno’ by Anabel Hernández supposedly links the Televisa host to the monthly ‘payroll’ of drug trafficker Arturo Beltrán Leyva, for being his alleged girlfriend. Given the series of comments that have arisen, it has been Galilea Montijo who has decided to facefacing the accusations against him and sending a first answer.

“After fighting against my limits when exercising… (and only those who do it know what I mean)… I stop to think: I have worked for 30 years non-stop in the artistic medium and since I was 11 years old to help my mom… therefore, no one can tell me what a constant struggle is”Galilea initially wrote along with two photographs where he is seen with a gesture of anguish in a gym.

Subsequently, the 50-year-old presenter continues her statement, made public on the night of Wednesday, September 20, emphasizing his presumed innocence what he is accused of in Hernández’s book.

“I still don’t understand what it costs to be successful, whatever you want to call success in life… Because For me success is NOT OWING ANYONE ANYTHING, SLEEPING IN PEACE, DO NOT HURT ANYONE, LOOK AT WHOEVER WITH YOUR HEAD HIGH AND BE SURROUNDED BY THE PEOPLE I LOVE… Happy night. Thank you for reading me and always being there,” Galilea concluded her statement.

As expected, the reactions have been supportive from those close to him, since he has had limited comments on his social networks for a long time. Andrea Legarreta, Ana Brenda Contreras, Tania Rincón, Ferka, Sofía Rivera Torres, Isaac Moreno, are some of those who have expressed their unconditional support for Galilea Montijo in comments.

What does Anabel Hernández’s book say about Galilea Montijo and Arturo Beltrán Leyva?

The revelations in book by Anabel Hernández They have called into question the public image of Galilea Montijo and have fueled the debate about the connections between entertainment figures and organized crime. Journalist Anabel Hernández has published her new book “The Ladies of Narco. Loving in Hell”, in which she spreads information about alleged romances of Mexican celebrities with members of organized crime.

In this post, Galilea Montijo is mentioned as the alleged girlfriend of Arturo Beltrán Leyva, generating a great media stir. The accusations in Hernández’s book indicate that Galilea Montijo had been romantically related to Arturo Beltrán Leyva since mid-2004. A relationship is described that would include monthly financial support granted by the drug trafficker in the style of a “payroll.”

Hernández bases the information in his book on the testimony he obtained from Celeste, Arturo Beltrán Leyva’s former partner and mother of his daughter. Celeste told Anabel that she would have seen that her ex-partner (who died in 2009) dated Montijo between 2004 and early 2005.

“Galilea was Arturo’s type, he wasn’t the top, but he was his type. He liked very dark skin, very Mexican, very Mexican features and Galilea has that type. I saw her with Arturo… There I saw Galilea perfectly. A Galilee very different from the one he had seen years before at Baby’O. The Galilee I saw when Ángel (Celeste’s husband) was parked was a peacock. He was wearing a onesie, a jumpsuit with colorful flowers, he looked very exuberant. By then it had already been known (within the criminal group) about the fight with Lilí Brillanti, the two of them were already with Arturo (Beltrán Leyva),” the interviewee commented to the journalist.

Later, the same person recounts a moment where he allegedly spoke with Beltrán Leyva about his relationship with Galilea Montijo.

“I started talking to Arturo and he told me: ‘No, well I already have it on the floor,’ referring to Montijo. I told him that he was going to go up to the bedroom to check. I always got involved in her entire life, I had the right to handle the door (…) I went into the bedroom and there were her things. ‘Ah, bastard, we already have a marriage. And when is the ring?, I told him. But without jealousy, more like a joke. ‘No, well we are already dating,’ she answered me,” added Celeste who said that Galilea would receive 200 thousand dollars a month from the drug trafficker for being his girlfriend.

