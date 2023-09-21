San Gennaro Vesuviano, raped his partner’s disabled daughter for months: arrested, the woman also investigated

A 26-year-old was arrested in San Giuseppe Vesuviano for repeated sexual violence against his partner’s 17-year-old disabled daughter. Furthermore, the investigations conducted by the Carabinieri of the station made it possible to ascertain that, in addition to the violence, the minor also suffered harassment from the mother herself.

A disconcerting picture emerges from the investigations of the local authorities of San Gennaro Vesuviano, a sad reality which, unfortunately, is repeated frequently. A couple, a 40-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, living together, are now under investigation for multiple crimes, including abuse of family members or cohabitants and aggravated sexual assault. In summary, the investigations conducted by the San Gennaro Vesuviano station revealed that a disabled minor aged 17 suffered repeated violence and oppressive behavior from her motheras well as having been subjected to sexual acts by her partner for several months.

At the moment, the judge for preliminary investigations of Nola has issued a precautionary measure, imposing on the two suspects, in order, ban on approaching places frequented by the victim and on house arrest.

