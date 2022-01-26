super holly The 40-year-old did not remain silent about the comments that Galilea Montijo, 48, made against her and all for defending Yalitza Aparicio who at no time was offended by the youtuber because the Oaxacan actress herself supported her, leaving the presenter very badly.

And it is that Super Holly not only had an army of fans who defended her from the statements of Galilea Montijo who pointed out that she did not even have the money that the great Hollywood celebrities have, for which she herself sent a message on Twitter where comment on the tremendous uproar.

“As I always say, the important thing is to make ourselves understood, with that we are already on the other side,” commented Super Holly with a mocking face where she makes it clear that she never offended the Mexican actress, even the influencer has always said in all the videos that He realizes that he admires all those people who want to learn other languages.

But that was not all, since the haters continued to attack the bilingual woman who has just over four million subscribers on YouTube where she shares very good content, that is why she later launched another tweet where she defends herself again.

“Don’t worry Holly, that driver @GalileaMontijo, is characterized by her ignorance and drawing conclusions without investigating before, imagine, she deduced that the movie where Yalitza came out was from the city of Rome Italy”, “@GalileaMontijo has no idea of ​​​​the beautiful being human that is

@superholly, you have no idea how valuable your channel is for those of us who do want to improve our English. I wish Galilea would contribute at least 10% of what SHolly contributes to the Spanish-speaking community,” write the networks.

Another of the things for which Galilea Montijo was highly criticized, was because it is not the first time that she gives her opinion on a subject without knowing, that is why the networks have gone with everything to the host of Hoy who has not been pronounced about it.

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican presenter, despite the controversies, is one of the most popular and important women on Televisa.

