Galilee Montijo, presenter of the program Todayis not the only one in the world, because it has a double and is from Culiacán, Sinaloa, it is about crimar gonzalezwho has been characterized not only by her physical features, but even the very gestures of the famous starting with her smile.

On social networks, Crimar González is well known, but more so on TikTok, where more than one of her followers compares her to Galilea Montijo, star of Televisawho is currently the host of The House of the Famous Mexico, where she dazzles to the fullest with her total beauty, where her outfits are always the sensation.

More than 40 thousand followers has crimar gonzalez on TikTok where in fact he is seen happily having fun, since he makes videos of all kinds, but it is his way of dressing that also attracts attention, since he has a good taste in the world of fashion, just like Galilee Montijo.

“Hello, if you look a lot like Gali”, “the clear Gali will be what it will be, but she is a very beautiful woman, so feel flattered, Gali is beautiful”, “If you look like Gali, well, you go through her sister, her Cousin, there are very marked genetics and there are cousins ​​who look a lot alike”, “You are very beautiful, if you look like Gali, but you have a lot of presence and bearing, I think more than Gali!”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that it is not the first time that the girl is told that she looks identical to Galilee MontijoWell, some entertainment portals have already commented on the similarity that the influencer has with the Televisa star.

