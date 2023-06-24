Saturday, June 24, 2023
Rally | Kalle Rovanperä halved the gap, but his teammate is still on the run: "I didn't give up"

June 24, 2023
Rally | Kalle Rovanperä halved the gap, but his teammate is still on the run: "I didn't give up"

Kalle Rovanperä showed on Saturday’s last special test that the battle for the victory of the Safari rally will continue until the end.

Naivasha

Safari rally when going to the decision day, the second one Kalle Rovanperän differential by Sébastien Ogier good for 16.7 seconds. There are still six special tests and more than 70 ek kilometers left.

“When it rains here, it’s a completely different story. Keeping the car on the road is a chore, even on a straight road,” Rovanperä said.

Following Ogier’s tire tracks did not seem attractive to Rovanpera.

“If Seb goes to every violent place with the gas down, then it’s not worth doing it yourself. You can’t catch it by driving it in dry conditions.”

Therefore, Rovanperä’s best gimmick to reach his teammate would be a wild Rain Dance on the night before Sunday, because in wet conditions the Finn is unstoppable.

Backup tactics it wouldn’t be a safe or easy solution either, so it’s better for Rovanperä to keep his own natural rhythm when driving.

See also  HS Helsinki | This old house needs to be completely rebuilt from the inside - Still, inquiries are pouring in, because the location is coveted

“It’s so difficult that there’s no way around all those stones.”

If the battle for victory turns out to be too laborious, Rovanperä’s goal is, as usual, to capture at least additional Power Stage points – preferably a full five-point pot.

“Yeah, sure, let’s try. Tomorrow is still the worst quicksand of the rally. There is still a lot of driving to get through,” informed Rovanperä.

Fact

The situation after 13/19 ek

  1. Sébastien Ogier, Toyota

  2. Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota +16.7

  3. Elfyn Evans, Toyota +2.23.3

  4. Takamoto Katsuta, Toyota +2.40,0

  5. Dani Sordo, Hyundai +3.52,3

  6. Ott Tänak, M-Sport +8.38,9

Esapekka Lappi, who was third, dropped out of the game due to a technical fault in EK11.

The rally continues on Sunday at 6:50 am.

