Galilee Montijo He is wearing long tablecloths, because he is celebrating his birthday number fifty and as expected, the Today program He prepared a mega birthday party for her, since on the outskirts of the television forum they began to pamper her like the diva she has always been.

The production of Today programset up a red carpet where Galilea Montijo would parade and there were several fans who filled it with flower arrangements, as well as a cake of birthday with which the driver originally from Guadalajara who arrived in a mint green dress was consented.

If you take a look at the stories of the Hoy program, you will be able to see how Galilee Montijo who weeks ago was captured with the Spanish model Isaac Moreno, arrived in the most elegant way at the facilities where her morning classmates received her, with whom the souvenir photo was taken.

Galilea Montijo arriving at the Hoy program/screenshot

Very daring Galilea Montijo with her mental green dress / Instagram

“Happy birthday GALI, I love you very much”, “Happy birthday my beautiful Galy”, “Happy birthday Galy, many more years of life and good health to come”, “Hello Gali, happy birthday, may God continue to bless you and your beautiful family Greetings from El Salvador. How much apapacho”, “Happy birthday Gali, enjoy it full of blessings, a warm hug”, write the networks.

For those who do not know, the Mexican host has a double celebration for many reasons, one of which is that she is enjoying love, the second is because she has a new project on the horizon, it is the premiere of La Casa de Los Famosos México, where it is the main host and premiered this Sunday.

