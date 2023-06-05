Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes the AfD high flight calmly. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

Scholz seems to take the high AfD survey values ​​​​relatively. Nevertheless, he wants to tackle a solution to counteract the strengthening of the party.

Berlin – The AfD soaring worries many. According to recent polls, the party is ahead of the Greens, whose popularity seems to be falling. While the Greens are facing the consequences of the Alert AfD highs Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far reacted calmly and is optimistic that good government action can counteract the AfD.

Despite high polls for AfD: Scholz remains calm

The federal government must “do a good job and solve the problems in this country,” said Deputy Government Spokesman Wolfgang Büchner on Monday (June 5) in Berlin. The chancellor was “optimistic” that “we don’t have to worry too much about this topic,” he added, referring to the current high in the survey AfD added.

Büchner pointed out that political life had been shaped by two major crises in recent years – the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine. “The best thing we can do, and what this federal government is doing, is to work through everything and come up with good solutions,” Büchner said. “Then it will be less again with these poll values ​​for populists.” The issue of migration also plays a role here: The federal government is “intensively concerned with ensuring that we come to better control of this in the interest of the country,” said Büchner.

CDU wants to convince AfD voters with “offer”.

The right-wing populist AfD was recently at 18 to 19 percent in some polls and thus on a par with the SPD. The AfD has particularly good values ​​in the east of the country. The constant quarrels in the traffic lights and the latest draft laws of the coalition are said to be the trigger for the high number of votes in the AfD. CDU country chief Jan Redmann also believes that the AfD benefits from people’s uncertainty. “The AfD relies on Germany failing to meet the challenges of the present in order to benefit politically,” Redmann said German press agency. At the same time, Redmann ruled out any fundamental cooperation with the AfD. “You can therefore not be a partner of the CDU – at any level.”

The best recipe against the disappointment and uncertainty of the people is a convincing offer to tackle the current problems, said the CDU state chief. In doing so, pragmatism must take precedence over ideology. “Especially in East Germany, where people have experienced the failure of the planned economy themselves, the rejection of the traffic light plans for the energy transition is particularly great.”

Scholz not worried about major maneuvers in the Baltic Sea – a clear signal to Putin

Chancellor Scholz is also relaxed about the situation between NATO and Russia in the Baltic Sea, which will escalate as a result of large-scale maneuvers taking place at the same time. “I don’t have this fear,” said Scholz on Monday during a visit to the frigate “Mecklenburg-Vorpommern” off the German Baltic Sea coast near Rostock. “It is being handled very responsibly by our forces.” Addressing Russia, Scholz also said: “Of course, it is also a sign that we are setting here with the maneuver, the exercise – namely that we have the strength to and organize national defence. And that is what is understood.”

Scholz arrived on Monday on the frigate “Mecklenburg-Vorpommern” almost 20 kilometers off the Baltic Sea coast to get an idea of ​​the capabilities of the German Navy and its allies. For the first time, he was shown the capabilities of the navy from the frigate. He was “very impressed with the performance, with the hard work that we have seen here,” he said afterwards. He will do everything to ensure that the Navy is also well equipped. (bohy/dpa)