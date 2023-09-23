The new season of Who is the Mask?is about to start and many wonder why Galilea Montijo will not be the host again, so several speculations began about her departure, but it was she herself who put an end to the gossip.

According to the same Galilea Montijo who shared a story on his Instagram account, the reason why he is no longer part of the leadership of Who is the Mask? It’s because the past reality show The House of Famous Mexicoit would have taken a lot of time as well as energy.

And Juanpa Zurita went to the Today programwhere Galilea Montijo He has been working for a long time, so it was there that he told him that he was going to miss his presence on the forum. Who is the Mask?so this celebrity put an end to speculation about what could have happened.

For those who don’t know, the famous woman has been working on the small screen for years, but she has also become one of the most popular faces on Televisa, since she has participated in endless reality shows where she has become their host. .

Another thing that draws the attention of said television star is her way of dressing, as she always sweeps everything off her feet since her looks look too extravagant when she participates in a project of this magnitude.

