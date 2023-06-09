A few years ago, having a smart cell phone was only possible for a few people due to the high prices of these devices. However, with the passage of time, the increased supply/demand has made the costs more affordable, but have you ever wondered how much the telephone companies really earn with each smartphone they produce? Here we will show you that information of two models of the Samsung and Apple brands.

First of all, being totally realistic, it will never be possible for us to buy a smart cell phone at production costbecause it would not be a business for the brands that manufacture them, since they would not obtain economic benefits.

Now, keeping the above in mind, we will immediately make the comparison of what the production of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 Pro Maxas well as the price at which these are sold in the market.

In this sense, a recent study carried out by “Counterpoint Research” has revealed the cost of producing a Samsung Galaxy S23this taking into account its components, although without adding logistics, storage or tariffs to the formula.

It is in this way that, according to analysts, Making a single Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra costs $469, that is, around 8,155 Mexican pesosat the exchange rate of this Thursday.

It stands out that, according to specialists, the most expensive component of this model of the South Korean brand is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipsetsince its value represents 35% of the total production value, followed by the screen with AMOLED 2X technology, with 18% of the total, and the camera system also takes a good slice of the price, representing 14% of the full price.

On the other hand, the production of a iPhone 14 Pro Max It varies according to the version of the mobile device. Thus, the versions compatible with mmWave networks in the United States they cost 474 dollars (8 thousand 242 pesos), while the international versions, with 5G Sub-6G connectivity, have a manufacturing price of 454 dollars (7 thousand 895 pesos)..

Thus, while the production prices between the two best models from Samsung and Apple today are not that different, what they do differ in is their sales costs.

And it is that in the United States The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was $1,199 (20,850 pesos), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max had an entry value of $1,599 (27,774 Mexican pesos)..

Taking the above into account, it is worth asking what role the value of the brand plays so that more and more people abandon their Android cell phones to buy an Apple smartphone even if they have to pay almost 10,000 pesos more.