Friday, June 9, 2023
LIVE: Olimpia thrashes Nacional in Asunción, in the Copa Libertadores

June 9, 2023
LIVE: Olimpia thrashes Nacional in Asunción, in the Copa Libertadores


Olympia vs. National

Olympia vs. National

Norberto Duarte. AFP

Olympia vs. National

The Greens, already through to the round of 16, needed to win to secure first place.

Atlético Nacional visits Olimpia from Paraguay in their fifth match of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The team led by Paulo Autuori is going for first place in the area. However, for now it loses 3-0.

The greens have already secured their classification and a win would leave them in first place with one date left to finish the group stage.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Olimpia and Atlético Nacional

