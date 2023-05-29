QWhat insiders consider the currently strongest team in the world is also the richest. Manchester City, winners of the Premier League for the fifth time in the last six years and waiting to play the Champions League and FA Cup finals with the Treble in their sights, recorded revenues of 731 million and profits of 49 million last season. Despite the shadows on fictitious sponsorships and other accounting alchemies complete with an investigation by the Premier League and as many as 115 charges, Mansour bin Zayed, who took over the club in 2008, is managing to combine results and balance sheet in England. The same cannot be said for the other teams bought around the world.