The vote yesterday, Sunday, in Spain, for the PSOE was a massacre, the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which has lost practically all the seats that count in the administrative electionssuch as the Valencian Community, Extremadura and Seville, and managed to score a very good result only in Castilla-La Mancha, where Emiliano Garci’a-Page retains the absolute majority.

The defeat was strong and unexpected for the PSOE, which in these elections aspired to preserve and even increase the grip on the territory achieved in 2019, despite the fact that the polls gave very close results between the right and left blocs. Instead, the PP knocked out the PSOE, which lost six of the nine regional governments it led in these elections (Valencian Community, Extremadura, Aragon, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands and La Rioja) and 15 of the 22 provincial capitals.

Considered a survey for the end-of-year political elections, the consultations are an excellent encouragement for the People’s Party. “We have achieved a clear victory and Spain has taken the first steps towards a new political era,” exulted leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo. A right-wing “tsunami” has hit “all regions of Spain”, confirmed Javier Lamban, the socialist leader of Aragon who lost his seat to the PP.

“We are facing an undeniable right-wing wave in Spain led by PP and Vox,” agreed Miguel Angel Revilla, who also lost his post as head of the Cantabrian regional government. However, it is also true that the People’s Party will be able to govern in the six conquered regions only with the support of the extreme right of Vox, which also won, which represents a big headache for Feijoo. Vox, the third party in Parliament, hopes to become an indispensable partner for the PP, both regionally and ultimately nationally.

