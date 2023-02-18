Gakpo scores again: watch Newcastle-Liverpool

Everything is decided in the first 20′. The hosts got off to a good start, but it was the Reds who struck on two occasions: with Darwin Nunez, good at exploiting an assist from Alexander-Arnold in the 10th minute, and with Gakpo seven minutes later on a pass from Salah. And in the 22nd minute the game essentially ended with Pope’s expulsion, who clumsily touched the ball with his hand outside the area. From there the match should be downhill for Liverpool, but a very generous Newcastle nearly scored several times (crossbars from Saint-Maximin and Burn and a great save from Alisson).



