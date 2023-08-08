Nicola Porcella, the former member of ‘Esto es guerra’, triumphs in Mexico after his arrival at ‘The House of Famous’. As he once said during his stay in tune television reality show, he never imagined reaching the final, much less receiving the different expressions of affection from the local public throughout the almost ten weeks of living together. But that would not be all, because some of his compatriots came to the outside of the house and encouraged him with Peruvian music.

This time, the Peruvian singers Gaby Zambrano and Johnny Lau They came to the outskirts of the studios of the famous TV show to support Nicola. To the rhythm of ‘Contigo Perú’, they generated excitement among all those present, as could be seen in a video shared by the tiktoker Ric La Torre.

Did ‘Zorro Zupe’ go to support Nicola Porcella?

The ‘Zorro Zupe’ traveled to Mexico to offer his support to the compatriot in the final of ‘La casa de los famosos’. Let’s remember that Nicola Porcella and Ricardo Zúñiga have maintained a friendship for years and now the former driver decided to give him words of encouragement. “You Better Win”shout.