Condolences in motorcycling for the death of Mirko Giansanti

The World Championship and Italian motorcycling mourn Mirko’s death Giansanti. The former pilot, suffering from an incurable disease for some time, would have turned 47 on 14 September.

Giansanti made his MotoGP debut as a wildcard for the Pileri team at Mugello in 1996. At his second career race – at Montmeló – he scored in the points, and this helped him secure a starting position for Honda in 1997, a season which ended in 9th place. In 1998 he finished in 6th place (his best result in terms of final classification). After a year in Aprilia, the rider from Terni returned to Honda showing title potential with five podiums in the first six races, but his chances of final victory were nullified by a hand injury which meant he missed Montmeló and Assen.

After four years of ups and downs between Honda and Aprilia, in 2005 Giansanti tries the leap to 250 with the bike from Noale: he gets a 15th place in the final standings as the last result before retiring from the World Championship.

Son of the professional rider Fosco Giansanti, Mirko raced uninterruptedly in the world championship from 1996 to 2005, always in the 125cc class except for the last season in the 250cc. never win a race. After leaving the grand prix, Giansanti dedicated himself to the supersport world championship for three years (since 2008). The editorial staff of FormulaPassion expresses his condolences to the family.