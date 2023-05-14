Rumors suggesting that a romance is brewing between Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides continue. In the recent day of “JB en ATV”, Jorge Benavides said that Claudia Serpa’s sister had risen in temper after they began to associate her with her blood relative.

Gaby took the floor to deny what the comedian had said and, moments later, Jorge hinted that she wanted to formalize her alleged affair with Alfredo. “Honestly, would you like to be part of the (Benavides) family?asked Jorge Benavides. Gabriela Serpa replied: “Of course, it is a very talented family and I respect Mr. Jorge and his family very much.“.

