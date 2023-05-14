The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra (Pamplona, ​​35 years old), receives EL PAÍS in her office on Friday morning, the electoral campaign just launched in the working-class neighborhood of Orcasitas, in Madrid. She answers everything relaxed, despite the pace imposed by the race towards 28-M and the crucial moment that crosses the space to the left of the PSOE. She talks about housing, Yolanda Díaz, Pablo Iglesias, Podemos and the coalition government.

Ask. What minimum objectives are set in this campaign?

Answer. The fundamental objective is to govern with more force. These are first division elections in which people are risking their public health, their public education, that rent prices are regulated.

Q. What part of the responsibility in this scenario of uncertainty do you attribute to your own political action and how much to the irruption of Sumar?

R. In these elections all the political space comes out to win and what we have done throughout this legislature reveals very well what is the contribution of Podem, in the case of the Valencian Community, and of Podemos and Unidas Podemos within the Government, which it is to propose the transformation, to point out what are the structural problems that our country has. The housing problem was not discussed until we have spent three years insisting on it. And these elections, precisely, are a kind of referendum on the right to housing. There the proposal of Podemos is unbeatable.

Q. How much does Yolanda Díaz add to Podemos in this campaign?

R. It is very good news that we are able to campaign together.

Q. In any case, haven’t the gestures that the vice president made to Más Madrid or Compromís, for example, annoyed?

R. What mattered most to me is that Yolanda Díaz campaigned for United We Can. She is going to do it and I am satisfied.

Q. Would you like to vote for Yolanda Díaz in December?

R. Podemos’ decision is very clear. Now what it’s time to do is, on the other hand, finish organizing and be able to close a coalition agreement as soon as possible, which is what the people demand of us.

Q. And how is it explained to the voter of United We Can how this situation has come to be with Díaz?

R. What I can offer is what I am, what we are at Podemos. When we think that a position is correct from a political and ethical point of view, we defend it to the end. And I think that they are also complementary ways of doing politics. But I defend that ours has to be there, because if it is not there, the changes will not come.

Q. Do you think Yolanda Díaz doesn’t want them to be there?

R. I think we have to close a unity agreement and I’m going to work until the last minute so that there is one. The gestures of this electoral campaign make us walk in the right direction and I hope to be able to build that coalition agreement with Sumar.

Q. What is the deadline to reach an agreement?

R. Now the central thing is that we concentrate on the municipal and regional elections. All there is to talk about in the face of the general elections, although our position is very clear, after the elections on May 28.

Q. The vice president has criticized that Pablo Iglesias did not let certain leaderships fly. Did she feel alluded to?

R. This is not going to replace Pablo Iglesias, this is going to do something else for this moment in which people demanded a team, party, collective organization.

Q. You praise Irene Montero. Is it the best electoral asset that Podemos has?

R. Irene Montero has always contributed to transformation. Not only is she an asset to voting, she is an asset to anything.

Q. Is he a good list head?

R. We want a unity agreement and that Yolanda Díaz is in charge of that unity candidacy and I think that what we propose to build that space is quite sensible: open primaries.

Q. Pablo Iglesias gives his opinion every day on multiple platforms. He now runs a television channel. What role does he have in the struggle with Sumar at this time?

R. He is where he wanted to be, despite the fact that many of us would have liked him to continue for longer in institutional politics, doing critical journalism, pointing to the power of the media, which is a power that has never been pointed out in this country. Pablo does many things that I ask him to do. Although, obviously, being a young woman in a position like this, it’s hard for people to see it that way.

Q. Will the coalition government last until the end of the legislature?

R. Yeah.

The Secretary General of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, at the Ministry, during the interview. Jaime Villanueva

Q. How does the public discrepancy in many of the Government’s decisions marry, with the minimum loyalty to the partner and to the Executive itself?

R. We have been the most loyal partner. Loyal to the government agreement, to the citizens, to the people who voted for us and on many issues. I disagree above all in a kind of permissive, almost negligent style, which he has, in my opinion, with the PP, in which he overacts the differences, when later there are central elements of power in Spain in which they continue to agree without any problem. It seems to me a permissive and negligent style that the PSOE has allowed the PP not to renew the General Council of the Judiciary for almost five years, having the possibility of agreeing on a legislative reform with the progressive majority so that this does not happen. Our loyalty has to be with the Constitution and with the law.

Q. Did they make a mistake with the law of only yes is yes? The effects are there: 1,000 sentence reductions.

R. I understand that there has been a very important social concern, but let’s not allow the right to get closer to its objective, which is to overthrow the Government and that Podemos does not govern.

Q. But then they don’t admit mistakes.

R. There have been many things, but I think that what Podemos and the Ministry of Equality have contributed has been firmness in defending progress and in defending the mandate for women.

Q. How would the proposal to create a public supermarket chain that is included in your program affect small businesses?

R. It would benefit them in a very important way, because our idea is for it to be a public supermarket chain that creates 50,000 jobs, that allows us to reach a 15% market share in the coming years and reach a thousand supermarkets throughout Spain, but that It also has other divisions, such as transportation or distribution, and that this could serve small and medium businesses, so that business profit is not sought in those parts of the chain. It would make prices more affordable and small and medium businesses could also sell at cheaper prices.

Q. But then would they sell the same products as the neighborhood store?

R. That question can be asked of Mercadona as well.

Q. Have they discussed it with small and medium businesses?

R. Yes, we are in dialogue with the entire sector and they understand us very well.

Q. When you call Juan Roig capo, do you mean “mafia boss”?

R. I mean this in the sense of a cartel, which is how the companies themselves have defined it, for example, milk production companies, which say they are operating by controlling such a part of the market that makes it impossible to compete.

Q. Where do you shop?

R. A bit of everything. I try to buy at La Garbancita Ecológica, which is a cooperative in my neighborhood in Vallecas. I buy a lot of things at Carrefour and my parents buy a lot at Mercadona.

