The Game Awards They are not the only ones who organize their event to reward the best videogames of the year, since another great award is that of DICE Awards, which always carries out its ceremony by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences in February, so they have already released the official list of nominees and categories.

Here you can check it:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

– Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

–Elden Ring

–God of War Ragnarok

–Horizon Forbidden West

–Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

–God of War Ragnarok

–Horizon Forbidden West

–stray

–The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Character Achievement

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas

– God of War Ragnarok – Atreus

– God of War Ragnarok – Kratos

– Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy

– Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

– A Plague Tale: Requiem

–God of War Ragnarok

–Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

–Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

– A Plague Tale: Requiem

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

–God of War Ragnarok

–Gotham Knights

–Somerville

Outstanding Achievement in History

–Elden Ring

–God of War Ragnarok

–I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

– IMMORTALITY

–NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement

– A Plague Tale: Requiem

–Elden Ring

–God of War Ragnarok

–Horizon Forbidden West

–Teardown

Action Game of the Year

– Bayonetta 3

–Grounded

–Neon White

– Sifu

–Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

–God of War Ragnarok

–Horizon Forbidden West

–NORCO

–stray

–TUNIC

Family Game of the Year

–Disney Dreamlight Valley

–Kirby’s Dream Buffet

–Lost in Play

–Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

–Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

– JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

– MultiVersus

–Rumbleverse

–SpiderHeck

–THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

Racing Game of the Year

–F1 22

– Gran Turismo 7

–Need for Speed ​​Unbound

RPG of the Year

–Citizen Sleeper

–Elden Ring

–Weird West

– World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

–Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

–EA SPORTS FIFA 23

–Mario Strikers: Battle League

–MLB The Show 22

–NBA 2k23

–OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

–Dwarf Fortress

– IXION

–Marvel’s Midnight Suns

– Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

– Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Demonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

–Cosmonious High

–Moss: Book 2

–Red Matter 2

– Tenatcular

–The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Indie Game

– IMMORTALITY

–Neon White

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

–TUNIC

–Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

– Devil Immortal

–Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

– IMMORTALITY

– MARVEL SNAP

–Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

–EA SPORTS FIFA 23

– FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

– MARVEL SNAP

–Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

–Elden Ring

–God of War Ragnarok

– MARVEL SNAP

–TUNIC

–Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Directing

–Elden Ring

–God of War Ragnarok

–Horizon Forbidden West

– IMMORTALITY

–TUNIC

game of the year

–Elden Ring

–God of War Ragnarok

–Horizon Forbidden West

–stray

–Vampire Survivors

Remember that you will be able to watch the award ceremony live on February 23 on the official IGN channel.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: These awards will be interesting to see, as they could win games that they didn’t last December. Hopefully Xenoblade finally has the recognition it deserves as the best RPG of 2023.