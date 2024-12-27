The politician Gabriel Rufián has already spoken on several occasions about his opinion on the Spanish team and this time he has done it again to say goodbye to 2024 in the newspaper Brandwhere has left some controversial statements in reference to the passage of Basques and Catalans by the national team.

“Evidently the Spanish team is made up of the best players in the State. Now, I say it clearly, Without Catalans and Basques I wouldn’t even beat Senegal. With all due respect to Senegal“said the ERC deputy.

Furthermore, the man from Santa Coloma has once again repeated his wish that the Catalan team could compete in international competitions: “What I would like is for what I consider my country, which is Catalonia, to be able to compete in a qualifying phase as it does. Scotland and nothing happens. And if there were a Spain-Catalonia, I would like Catalonia to win. First because it is my country and second because it is the small one and I always identify with the little ones.”

Even so, the controversial politician has acknowledged that he enjoyed the team’s glory years as one more: “I have really enjoyed La Roja and whoever likes football and says they didn’t enjoy that team that won the way it won, especially that of the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Euro Cup, It’s like saying you can’t like the Sistine Chapel because you’re not Catholic. “I think there’s nothing wrong with saying it.”

Finally, the Catalan has valued the coexistence between the Spanish and Catalan teams, recalling a recent episode in the Congress of Deputies. “It is an interesting debate. A few weeks ago in Congress, Borja Sémper, who is the most moderate that the Popular Party has and a friend of mine, He made a defense of the Spanish team against the regional teams and my response was lapidary“, he started by saying.





“I am not against La Roja, far from it. In fact, I have celebrated their goals. On the other hand, you are against the Catalan team playing official matches. Who is the exclusionist? What would happen because the Catalan team Will you play international competitions? If an official Catalan team called Lamine Yamal and five minutes later the Spanish team called him, who would he play with?“, he clarified to settle the issue in the interview with the aforementioned media.