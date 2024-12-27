Osamu Suzuki, president and director of the Suzuki automobile manufacturer for more than four decades, died on December 25 at the age of 94 due to malignant lymphoma, according to the Japanese public broadcaster this Friday. NHK and collect EFE.

Suzuki, which helped turn the company into a global manufacturer, He left his position in 2021 at age 91 and became an advisor to the company founded in 1909.

The executive served as president, executive director or CEO of the company since 1978.

In 2016 he left his position as CEO of the Japanese manufacturer due to the scandal of manipulation of emissions data that the company was facing at the time, but he maintained the position of president on an honorary basis.

Under his leadership, the company achieved expand your sales internationally and become a major player in markets such as India, and sealed a capital alliance with the Japanese motor leader, toyotato jointly develop vehicles with autonomous driving systems.

Married to the granddaughter of the founder of the Suzuki group, Osamu Suzuki handed over the position of maximum responsibility in the company to his son, Toshiro Suzuki, in 2016