“By 2030 it is estimated that pancreatic cancer will be among the leading causes of cancer death in Italy and in the world. Probably the second, today it is in fourth-fifth position. So we will have to try to cure, but above all to prevent through a early diagnosis of the disease, but also focusing on an education that involves a reduction of risk factors to try to improve survival at 5 years which unfortunately remains overall in 5% of patients with this diagnosis. Pancreatic tumors are represented for 90-95% of cases from adenocarcinoma of the pancreas, which is the most aggressive and malignant disease in tumors of this gland. There are, in smaller percentages, endocrine tumors, including the one that recently affected Fedez “. Thus Luca Frulloni, full professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Verona, on the occasion of the 28th Fismad Congress underway in Rome.

Pancreatic cancer “affects about 15 people per 100 thousand inhabitants in Italy – he explains – similar percentages are recorded in the rest of the world. It is a tumor that at its onset, that is when it manifests itself clinically, is already in 80% of cases inoperable, ie locally advanced or with liver metastases “. The people most affected are the elderly and smokers. “The incidence of cancer increases with age – underlines the expert – and smoking is one of the risk factors now well codified for this type of neoplasia. Then there are patients who already have chronic inflammatory diseases of the pancreas that for a long time period arrive at the appearance of the neoplasm “.

The risk factors, according to the gastroenterologist, are many: “First of all environmental – Frulloni points out – linked to diet and cigarette smoking, and obesity. So the control of body weight, physical activity, are very important, just as it is essential to lead a healthy life that certainly involves a reduction in risk factors. However, pancreatic cancer also affects ‘health-conscious’ subjects, although with less frequency than the population that does not adopt correct behaviors and lifestyles “.

The tools and technology available for the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer – have greatly improved over time – assures the gastroenterologist – This applies to radiological methods, I am thinking of computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging, but also for the more sophisticated methods, such as echo-endoscopy, which allow a rapid diagnosis of the tumor “. Thanks to the therapies available for the treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma,” compared to 10-15 years ago we are able to survive longer “.