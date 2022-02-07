More than three months off, relapses, change of treatments, settling in Madrid for four weeks to avoid going through the operating room… And in the end, Gabriel Paulista sees the light. This morning he has been in Paterna, But this time to stay. On the days off he had at the Madrid clinic, he went to the sports city to keep in touch with his teammates, but now He is on the final stretch of his recovery.

This morning he had the first solo session for the progressive lap to group dynamics. The biceps femoris injury is healednow we have to be careful to avoid new setbacks while your body readapts to competition. The idea is that next week, tuesday or wednesdayalready do the first sessions with the group to recover competitive sensations after so long stopped.

And from there, we will have to see when Bordalás sees him in a position to re-enter a list. The objective that the player himself has put on is ambitious: come back for the match against Barcelona, on Sunday, February 20, at 4:15 p.m., in Mestalla. If everything goes fine would have completed two or three training sessions with the group. It seems difficult but not impossible. In any case, the most appropriate date would be five days later, Friday the 25thwhen Valencia will travel to Palma to be measured against Mallorca, at 9:00 p.m. Everything depends on the sensations but nobody wants to rush since a relapse could be fatal.